Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

When Calls the Heart: Season 13 Renewal Announced for Hallmark Channel Drama Series

by Trevor Kimball,

When Calls the heart TV show on Hallmark Channel: canceled or renewed for season 13?

(Photo: Hallmark Channel)

Number 13 is lucky for Hope Valley. Hallmark Channel has renewed When Calls the Heart for a 13th season which will launch in 2026. The show’s 12th season of 12 episodes finished airing last night.

A romantic historical drama series, the When Calls the Heart TV show stars Erin Krakow, Martin Cummins, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Andrea Brooks, Chris McNally, Kevin McGarry, and Viv Leacock. Melissa Gilbert guests. Inspired by the Janette Oke novel, the TV series follows Elizabeth Thatcher (Krakow), a young teacher from a high society background. She’s assigned to teach in a coal country classroom, and it’s a life-changing experience. In the 12th season, schoolteacher Elizabeth and Mountie Nathan Grant (McGarry) have admitted their feelings for one another and begin their courtship. Of course, it wouldn’t be Hope Valley if everything in their relationship went smoothly.

Airing on Sunday nights, the 12th season of When Calls the Heart averages a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.50 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season 11, that’s down by 36% in the demo and down by 22% in viewership.

Here’s the renewal announcement via social media:

What do you think? Have you kept up with the When Calls the Heart TV series on Hallmark Channel? Are you glad to hear this series has been renewed for a 13th season?

Check out our status sheets to track new TV series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.



Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x