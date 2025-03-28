Adolescence: Season Two? Producers Talk About Netflix Series’ Possible Future

Adolescence became a big hit immediately after its release on Netflix, and now many wonder if a second season of the series is possible. Those behind the series, Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters, spoke about the chances of a second season with Variety.

The four-part drama series showed the story of a family whose 13-year-old was accused of murdering a classmate. Each episode was shot in one take.

Walter said the following about the possibility of more from them on Netflix:

“A prequel to Adolescence, that’s certainly not going to happen. But there’s so much mileage in the one-shot and so much mileage in investing into human nature again and looking at something else. But yeah, everything’s looking good … everyone’s happy, shall we say?” When they want to have that conversation, my door is open. That’s organically the way that you think it’s going to go, but we’ll see.”

This does make it sound like an anthology-type series is possible, but that remains to be seen.

What do you think? Did you watch Adolescence on Netflix? Would you want to see more of this duo’s work in the future?