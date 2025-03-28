The Better Sister: Prime Video Releases Premiere Date and Photos from Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks

The Better Sister’s premiere date has been announced. Prime Video released several first-look photos to announce the date.

Inspired by the Alafair Burke novel, the series stars Jessica Biel, Elizabeth Banks, Corey Stoll, Kim Dickens, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Bobby Naderi, Gabriel Sloyer, Gloria Reuben, Matthew Modine, and Lorraine Toussaint.

Prime Video shared the following about the upcoming series:

“The Better Sister, based on the book by bestselling author Alafair Burke, is an 8-episode electric thriller limited series about the terrible things that drive sisters apart and ultimately bring them back together. Chloe (Jessica Biel), a high-profile media executive, lives a picturesque life with her handsome lawyer husband Adam (Corey Stoll) and teenage son Ethan (Maxwell Acee Donovan) by her side while her estranged sister Nicky (Elizabeth Banks) struggles to make ends meet and stay clean. When Adam is brutally murdered, the prime suspect sends shockwaves through the family, reuniting the two sisters, as they try to untangle a complicated family history to discover the truth behind his death.”

All eight episodes will be released on May 29th. More photos for the series are below.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new Prime Video series?