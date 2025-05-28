Harry Potter: HBO Announces TV Casting for Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley

Harry Potter has now found its stars. The series has now cast its Harry, Hermione, and Ron. Dominic McLaughlin will play Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton will portray Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout will play Ron Weasley, joining the previously cast John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, Nick Frost, Luke Thallon, and Paul Whitehouse.

HBO revealed the following about the series:

“The series will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter books by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling. Each season will bring Harry Potter to new and existing audiences, streaming exclusively on HBO Max where it’s available, including in upcoming launch markets Germany, Italy and the UK. The original classic films will remain available to watch around the world.”

Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod said the following about the series and the casting:

“After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron. The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen. We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It’s been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there.”

The premiere date for the new Harry Potter series will be announced later.

