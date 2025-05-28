The Agency: Central Intelligence: Season Two; Production Underway on Paramount+ Series

The Agency is gearing up for its second season. Production has begun on The Agency: Central Intelligence in London. The series was given an early renewal in December.

Michael Fassbender, Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner-Smith, Katherine Waterston, John Magaro, Alex Reznik, Andrew Brooke, Harriet Sansom Harris, India Fowler, Saura Lightfoot-Leon, Reza Brojerdi, and Richard Gere star in the series, which will pick up from the events of season one.

Paramount+ shared the following about season two:

“The Agency: Central Intelligence follows Martian (Fassbender), a CIA agent living undercover in his own life. Samia (Turner-Smith), his lover, is a political prisoner in Sudan and he will do anything to try and save her, even past the point of treachery. The only way out is deeper in. A knife-edge Martian must walk if he is to save love, life, and his mission.”

The premiere date for season two of The Agency will be announced later.

