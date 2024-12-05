The Agency: Season Two; Showtime Issues Early Renewal for Espionage Thriller Series

The Agency has barely arrived on Showtime, but its return for a second season has already been locked in. Showtime renewed the spy drama just days after its premiere.

Michael Fassbender, Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner-Smith, Katherine Waterston, John Magaro, Alex Reznik, Andrew Brooke, Harriet Sansom Harris, India Fowler, Saura Lightfoot-Leon, Reza Brojerdi, and Richard Gere star in the series inspired by the French drama Le Bureau des Legendes. In The Agency, a CIA agent (Fassbender) is called back to the London office from deep undercover.

According to Showtime, 5.1 million viewers tuned in to watch the debut of the series across all its platforms. Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global Co-CEO and President/CEO, SHOWTIME(R) & MTV Entertainment Studios, said the following about the series:

“The success of The Agency is proof that our new SHOWTIME(R) slate is poised to propel Paramount+ to its next phase of growth. This achievement is a testament to the creative power of the team led by George Clooney, Jez Butterworth, Joe Wright and David Glasser and our incredible cast including Michael Fassbender, Richard Gere, Jodie Turner-Smith and Jeffrey Wright.”

The Agency is currently airing on Showtime and Paramount+. The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

