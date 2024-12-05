Fixer to Fabulous: Season Six of HGTV Series Coming Next Month

Fixer to Fabulous will return in January with its sixth season. HGTV announced the return date on social media. Sixteen episodes are planned for the new season.

Dave and Jenny Marrs are returning to help families transform their homes in Bentonville, Arkansas while managing their busy lives.

HGTV revealed the following about the series’ upcoming season.

“Popular husband-and-wife renovation duo Dave and Jenny Marrs will return for another season of life-changing overhauls in HGTV’s hit series Fixer to Fabulous. Throughout the 16 new episodes, the Marrs will rely on Dave’s construction and woodworking expertise and Jenny’s flair for design to deliver impactful transformations for families in their hometown of Bentonville, Arkansas – all while juggling their busy life with five kids and a farm full of animals. This season, the Marrs will take on some of their most challenging projects yet including a 24-hour marathon build for a St. Jude family and a full remodel of a home wrecked by tornado devastation. In the season premiere, Dave and Jenny will tackle an enormous project for a military couple looking for a fresh start in their outdated home after years of relocating and an unexpected tragedy. Throughout the renovation, the Marrs will incorporate special design tributes to honor their family.”

The announcement from HGTV is below. The series returns on January 7th.

