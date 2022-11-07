Home Town: Season Six Premiere Date and Season Seven Renewal Announced for HGTV Series

Home Town is returning soon to HGTV. The cable channel has announced a holiday special, a premiere date for season six, and an early renewal for season seven. The reality series follows home renovation experts Erin and Ben Napier as they manage their busy lives and help bring new life to outdated homes in their small town of Laurel, Mississippi.

The holiday special will be released on Sunday, November 27th. Home Town’s sixth season will kick off the following Sunday, December 4th. The newly ordered seventh season of 20 episodes will begin airing at some point in 2023.

HGTV revealed more about the return of the popular series in a press release.

HGTV JUGGERNAUT “HOME TOWN” RETURNS ON SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4, AT 8 P.M. ET/PT Network Also Orders New 20-Episode Season of ‘Home Town’ To Premiere in 2023 WHAT: Home Town WHERE/WHEN: Premieres Sunday, December 4, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and available to stream on discovery+ WHO: HGTV juggernaut Home Town, starring home renovation experts Erin and Ben Napier, will return with fresh episodes on Sunday, December 4, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The hit series – which attracted 26 million viewers last season and has already been picked up for an additional 20 episodes slated to air next year – spotlights the couple as they bring new life to outdated homes in their small town of Laurel, Mississippi, while navigating their busy family life. The season premiere will feature the Napiers preparing to renovate their recently purchased country home near Laurel. Inspired by their childhoods, Ben and Erin say they’ve dreamed of creating a space where they can slow down and enjoy watching their children, Helen and Mae, play. With help from their “framily” – close friends Mallorie, Jim and Josh – Ben and Erin will transform their new place into a classic English country house where their kids and cousins can create memories they’ll always cherish. IN ADDITION: Home Town fans will get a glimpse of Ben and Erin’s seasonal celebrations in a new HGTV holiday special, Home Town: Christmas in Laurel. During the one-hour special, premiering Sunday, November 27, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Ben and Erin will prepare their favorite Southern holiday dishes and look back at their most memorable home renovations.

