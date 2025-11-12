Best Medicine, Next Level Chef, American Dad!, Going Dutch: FOX Announces Midseason Premiere Dates

FOX has announced its midseason schedule with new arrivals Best Medicine, American Dad!, and more. New seasons of Next Level Chef, Going Dutch, and more are also on the way.

The FOX midseason schedule is detailed below.

FOX today announced its Winter 2026 premiere dates, unleashing an ambitious lineup that blends powerfully gripping new dramas, extreme unscripted adventures, and comedies bursting with high-stakes hilarity. From heart and humor to heart-pounding storytelling in all-new series Best Medicine and Memory of a Killer, to the daring, reimagined Fear Factor: House of Fear, FOX delivers a bold mix of tension, comicality, and humanity. Returning favorites Doc, Animal Control, Going Dutch, The Masked Singer, Extracted, Next Level Chef, Family Guy and American Dad! round out a schedule packed with energy, emotion and attitude across every genre.

The Winter schedule begins Tuesday, Jan. 6 with the series premiere of FOX’s new wholly owned series Best Medicine (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), starring Josh Charles, Abigail Spencer, Josh Segarra and Annie Potts followed by all new episodes of hit medical drama Doc (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) starring Molly Parker and Felicity Huffman and featuring the return of fan favorite Scott Wolf.

The following night, Wednesday, Jan. 7 marks the much-anticipated return of The Masked Singer in a special two-hour Season 14 premiere featuring a double unmasking (8:00-10:00PM ET/PT). One week later on Wednesday, Jan. 14, The Masked Singer will move to its regular time-period (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) ahead of the series premiere of Fear Factor: House of Fear (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) hosted by Johnny Knoxville.

Following a new episode of Hell’s Kitchen (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), live-action comedies return starting Thursday, Jan. 15 with the Season 4 premiere of Animal Control, starring Joel McHale (9:00-9:30PM ET/PT) and the Season 2 premiere of Going Dutch, starring Denis Leary (9:30-10:00PM ET/PT). Hell’s Kitchen will have its season 24 finale on Thursday, Jan. 22 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT). Beginning Thursday, Jan. 29, Next Level Chef will have its season 5 premiere (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT).

Extreme survival series Extracted launches Monday, Jan. 26, (8:00-9:00PM ET/PT) leading into the series premiere of powerful new dramatic thriller Memory of a Killer (9:00-10:00PM ET/PT), featuring Patrick Dempsey’s return to broadcast television alongside Michael Imperioli and Gina Torres.

The Simpsons will celebrate its landmark 800th episode on Sunday, Feb. 15 (8:00-8:30PM ET/PT), followed by its season finale episode (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) and Family Guy will have its Season 24 premiere and 450th episode airing later that evening (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT). Beginning Sunday, Feb. 22, Family Guy will air new episodes (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT and 9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) and Seth MacFarlane’s American Dad! returns to FOX and the iconic “Animation Domination” lineup with its Season 20 premiere (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT).

Biblical Event Series The Faithful will air for three consecutive Sundays (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) beginning Sunday, Mar. 22, continuing on Sunday, Mar. 29 and concluding on Easter Sunday, Apr. 5

FOX winter premieres of new and returning series are listed below in chronological order:

FOX WINTER 2026 PREMIERE DATES RECAP

(All Times ET/PT Except as Noted)

Thursday, Jan. 1

8:00-9:00 PM Hell’s Kitchen (New Episode)

Monday, Jan. 5

8:00-9:00 PM Celebrity Name That Tune (Season Finale)

Tuesday, Jan. 6

8:00-9:00 PM Best Medicine (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM Doc (Winter Premiere)

Wednesday, Jan. 7

8:00-10:00 PM The Masked Singer (Special Two-Hour Season 14 Premiere)

Wednesday, Jan. 14

8:00-9:00 PM The Masked Singer (Time Period Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM Fear Factor: House of Fear (Series Premiere)

Thursday, Jan. 15

8:00-9:00 PM Hell’s Kitchen (New Episode)

9:00-9:30 PM Animal Control (Season 4 Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM Going Dutch (Season 2 Premiere)

Thursday, Jan. 22

8:00-9:00 PM Hell’s Kitchen (Season 24 Finale)

9:00-9:30 PM Animal Control (New Episode)

9:30-10:00 PM Going Dutch (New Episode)

Monday, Jan. 26

8:00-9:00 PM Extracted (Season 2 Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM Memory of a Killer (Series Premiere)

Thursday, Jan. 29

8:00-9:00 PM Next Level Chef (Season 5 Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM Animal Control (New Episode)

9:30-10:00 PM Going Dutch (New Episode)

Fridays (On Going)

8:00 PM-CC ET/5:00 PM-CC PT Fox Sports Friday

Saturdays (On Going)

8:00 PM-CC ET/5:00 PM-CC PT Fox Sports Saturday

Sunday, Feb. 15

8:00-8:30 PM The Simpsons (Special 800th Episode)

8:30-9:00 PM The Simpsons (New Episode, Season Finale)

9:00-9:30 PM Universal Basic Guys (New Episode)

9:30-10:00 PM Family Guy (Season 24 Premiere, 450th Episode)

Sunday, Feb. 22

8:00-8:30 PM Family Guy (Time Period Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM Universal Basic Guys (New Episode)

9:00-9:30 PM American Dad! (Season 20 Premiere)

9:30-10:00 PM Family Guy (New Episode)

Sundays, Mar. 22, 29 and Apr. 5 (Easter Sunday)

8:00-10:00 PM The Faithful (New Event Series)