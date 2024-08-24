Debriefing the President: TNT Orders CIA Miniseries About Interrogation of Saddam Hussein

Debriefing the President is headed to TNT. The four-hour miniseries will be a dramatization of the 2003 interrogation of Saddam Hussein.

This marks the cable network’s first scripted order since it backed out of scripted programming. TNT also recently picked up The Librarians: The Next Chapter after The CW pulled the series from its fall lineup.

Deadline revealed the following about the miniseries:

“Debriefing the President (w/t) is the story about a man’s relentless quest for truth, a nation’s complicated campaign for justice, and the bonds between fathers and sons. It tells, for the first time, the intimate story of two men at the heart of one of the 21st Century’s most formative conflicts. In 2003, John Nixon, a CIA analyst became the first American to positively identify and interrogate Saddam Hussein. During their time together, Nixon began to understand the potential consequences of the invasion, the humanitarian horrors and geopolitical turbulences that would follow Saddam’s deposing.”

The premiere date for the miniseries will be announced later.

