A Man on the Inside: Netflix Releases Photos and New Title for Ted Danson Spy Comedy Series

A Man on the Inside, formerly A Classic Spy, will arrive on Netflix this November. The streaming service is giving fans of Ted Danson their first look at the spy comedy series with the release of six photos.

Starring Danson, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Stephanie Beatriz, Lilah Richcreek Estrada, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Sally Struthers, Margaret Avery, John Getz, Susan Ruttan, Lori Tan Chinn, Clyde Kusatsu, Marc Evan Jackson, Jama Williamson, Wyatt Yang, Deuce Basco, Lincoln Lambert, and Kerry O’Malley, the eight-episode series comes from creator Mike Schur.

The following was revealed about the plot of the series:

“Charles (Ted Danson), a retired man, gets a new lease on life when he answers an ad from a PI and becomes a mole in a secret investigation. From creator Mike Schur, A Man on the Inside is based on the documentary The Mole Agent, a 2021 Oscar(R) nominee for Best Documentary feature.”

The premiere date for A Man on the Inside will be announced later. More photos from the series are below.

