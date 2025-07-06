It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 17; Danny Devito Teases Golden Bachelor Parody with Taxi Co-Star

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has another big crossover planned for its upcoming season. The series will have Danny DeVito’s character head to the Golden Bachelor. Jesse Palmer will appear in the FXX comedy series, with Carol Kane also making an appearance.

Devito said the following about the episode, according to People:

“We had a ball doing it. They write such great stuff. If it’s not on the page, it ain’t on the stage. We got to work with Carol Kane. Carol Kane is our favorite. She’s part of the zeitgeist at the moment, and I love her so much. I’ve been working with her since Taxi, which is 50 years ago, if you’re counting.”

Charlie also teased working with Palmer for the episode. He said, “He’s great. He was great. He was game and willing to go for the big jokes, and he was really good in the episode.”

The airdate for the season 17 episode was not revealed. The series returns on July 9th.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this FXX series? Are you excited about its return later this week?