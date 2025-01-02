Abbott Elementary: Season Four Resumes with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Crossover on ABC

Abbott Elementary returns to ABC next week, and the episode will be the big crossover with the FXX series It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia. Details about the episode are being kept secret, but the network has released a preview teasing the episode.

Quinto Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and William Stanford Davis star in the ABC comedy, which follows the staff of Willard R. Abbott Public School in Philadelphia.

For the episode, they will be joined by Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito from the FXX series. When that series returns for season 17 later this year, the cast of the ABC comedy will pop up for the second part of the crossover.

According to Deadline, Brunson said the following about why she created the special episode in a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live:

“I was very inspired by watching a lot of shows over the pandemic. I was binging Family Matters and Full House and stuff like that, and I was shocked at how shocked I was when Steve Urkel showed up on the Full House set. I was screaming at my TV. Something came up online, and he was like, ‘Someone said this seems like a Sunny episode, this seems like an Abbott episode. ‘And then we kind of connected over that. And then we really connected in person, and I just get along with him and his team so well, that we felt like we could actually do this.”

The preview for the episode is below. Abbott Elementary returns on January 8th.

