The Loud House: Season 11 Renewal Revealed for Nickelodeon Animated Series

The Loud House has been renewed. Nickelodeon has renewed the animated series for an eleventh season.

Eugenio Derbez, Ken Jeong, and Melissa Joan Hart serve as the voice cast for the animated series, voicing the Loud family. The series follows 11-year-old Lincoln Loud and his 10 sisters.

The following was revealed about season 11 by NickALive!:

“In the season 11 premiere episode of The Loud House, “Living the Dream Boat,” when Lori becomes the star of The Dream Boat to find her soulmate, a desperate Bobby goes undercover as a contestant to win her back from a “perfect” rival suitor. A premiere date for The Loud House season 11 is still to be announced. The Loud House debuted on Nickelodeon in May 2016 and centers on 11-year-old Lincoln Loud and his ten sisters as he gives an inside look at what it takes to survive the chaos of a huge family. For Lincoln Loud, surviving life in a house full of sisters means you always have to have a plan! Anyone who’s ever shared four walls and a roof can relate to and laugh at the extreme family dynamics of Lincoln Loud and his sisters. Ever wonder what it’s like having a big family? Well, in The Loud House, 11-year-old Lincoln Loud gives viewers an inside look at what it takes to survive in the chaos of a huge household, especially as the only boy with 10 sisters – Lori, Leni, Luna, Luan, Lynn, Lucy, Lola, Lana, Lily, and Lisa! The trick to surviving is to remain calm, cool, and collected. But most importantly for Lincoln, you’ve got to have a plan. With all the chaos, and craziness, one thing is always for sure: there is never a dull moment in the Loud house.”

The premiere date for season 11 will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch the return of this animated series?