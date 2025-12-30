Tuesday TV Ratings: Kennedy Center Honors, Doc, High Potential, NBA Basketball, WWE NXT

Tuesday, December 23, 2025, ratings — New episodes: (none) Special: The 48th Annual Kennedy Center Honors. Sports: WWE NXT, NBA Basketball: Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Clippers and, NBA Basketball: Denver Nuggets at Dallas Maverick. Reruns: High Potential,Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Murder in a Small Town, and Doc.

NOTE: Ratings posted using Fast Affiliate Numbers.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

