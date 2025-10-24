Malice: Prime Video Unveils Premiere Date & Trailer for David Duchovny Series

Malice is coming soon. Prime Video announced the thriller’s premiere date with the release of a trailer.

David Duchovny, Carice van Houten, Jack Whitehall, Christine Adams, Raza Jaffrey, Rianna Kellman, and Jade Khan star in the series about a family whose nanny is determined to destroy them.

Prime Video shared the following about the series:

“Adam (Jack Whitehall) is a charismatic tutor who charms his way into the life of the wealthy Tanner family while they’re on holiday in Greece. When the family’s nanny falls dangerously ill, Adam orchestrates his way into their London home, and his true vengeful nature begins to emerge… Adam now starts to turn Jamie Tanner (David Duchovny) and Nat (Carice Van Houten) against each other and secretly plots to bring down the entire family. When Adam’s obsession with the family raises questions, those who dig deeper into his past find themselves playing a dangerous game. With his world collapsing around him, Jamie starts to realise that Adam may be responsible for all their recent disasters – but is it too late to save his family? In this revenge thriller that proves the past never stays buried, one question remains: how do you protect your family from the enemy within?”

When asked about the series, Whitehall said, “This role is unlike anything I’ve ever done before. Moving from comedy to playing a character so deliciously dark and complex was exhilarating; Adam is the kind of character who makes you question everything – he’s charming and funny one moment and absolutely chilling the next. What I love about Malice is how it constantly keeps you guessing – just when you think you know who’s right and who’s wrong, everything shifts, and you’re left questioning everyone’s motives.”

Malice premieres on November 14th. The trailer and key art for the series are below.

