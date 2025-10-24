Dark Winds: Season Four; AMC Releases Premiere Date & Teaser for Thriller Series

Dark Winds has its return date set. AMC announced a February return date for the series based on the Tony Hillerman books, with the release of a trailer.

Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, Jessica Matten, Deanna Allison, Elva Guerra, A Martinez, Joseph Runningfox, Jeri Ryan, and Nicholas Logan star in the series, which follows officers working on the Navajo Nation.

AMC revealed the following about the upcoming fourth season:

“Today, AMC and AMC+ announced that its critically acclaimed noir thriller Dark Winds will return for its highly-anticipated fourth season, consisting of eight hour-long episodes, on Sunday, February 15 at 9pm ET/PT. In addition, a thrilling first-look teaser was released, giving fans a glimpse at Lt. Joe Leaphorn’s (star and executive producer Zahn McClarnon) latest case. The first-look teaser is set to debut on-air during the series premiere of Anne Rice’s Talamasca: The Secret Order this Sunday at 9PM ET/PT on AMC. Executive produced by Robert Redford and George R.R. Martin and boasting a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score for its first three seasons, Dark Winds stars McClarnon (The Son, Westworld, Fargo) as Lt. Joe Leaphorn, with this season marking his eagerly awaited television directorial debut. The series, which also stars Kiowa Gordon (The Red Road, Roswell, New Mexico) as Jim Chee, Jessica Matten (Rez Ball, Tribal, Burden of Truth) as Bernadette Manuelito, and Deanna Allison (Accused, Edge of America) as Emma Leaphorn, follows Leaphorn, Chee and Manuelito of the Navajo Tribal Police solving mysteries on their reservation as it is besieged by increasingly violent crimes in the 1970s. Viewers can catch-up on the captivating first three seasons on AMC+ and via The AMC Collection on Netflix (Dark Winds Season 3 is set to drop on Netflix on Monday, October 27). The series’ gripping fourth season focuses on the search for a missing Navajo girl, which takes Leaphorn, Chee and Manuelito from the safety of Navajo Nation to the gritty terrain of 1970s Los Angeles in a race against the clock to save her from an obsessive killer with ties to organized crime. As previously announced, Season 4 of Dark Winds features a prominent roster of new cast members including Franka Potente (Run Lola Run, The Bourne Supremacy) as Irene Vaggan; Isabel DeRoy-Olson (Fancy Dance) as Billie Tsosie, a decisive and resourceful Navajo teenager who wants nothing more than the freedom to connect with her people outside of her boarding school but quickly finds herself in over her head with only her cunning and resilience keeping her alive; Chaske Spencer (The Twilight Saga, Blindspot) as Sonny, a recruiter for a Los Angeles crime ring who through his charm and menace lure young Native American men recently relocated to the city from their reservations into a life of crime; Luke Barnett (The Crossing Over Express) as FBI Special Agent Toby Shaw who arrives searching for answers to a mystery involving one of his friends; and Titus Welliver (Bosch, Bosch: Legacy, Ricky, Abraham’s Boys) as Dominic McNair, a ruthless crime boss who imports and exports drugs and stolen luxury goods into and out of Los Angeles. Season 4 also sees the return of A. Martinez (Longmire, Days of Our Lives) as Scarborough Police Department Acting Chief Gordo Sena. Based on the iconic Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tony Hillerman, Dark Winds is created by Graham Roland (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Returned, Almost Human, Fringe). John Wirth (Hell on Wheels, Hap and Leonard) serves as showrunner. The series is executive produced by Redford, Martin, Roland, Wirth, McClarnon, Chris Eyre, Tina Elmo, Jim Chory, Thomas Brady, Max Hurwitz, Vince Gerardis and Anne Hillerman.”

The teaser for season four of Dark Winds is below.

