The Rainmaker: Season Two Renewal Announced for USA Network Legal Drama Series

The Rainmaker will return for a second season. USA Network has renewed the legal drama a week after the first season ended on the network. The creator, Michael Seitzman, revealed he was open to returning for more when the season ended.

Milo Callaghan, John Slattery, Lana Parrilla, Madison Iseman, P.J. Byrne, Dan Fogler, Wade Briggs, and Robyn Cara star in the legal drama. Season one followed as a new lawyer fresh out of law school took on a courtroom heavyweight.

USA Network shared the following about the renewal:

“USA Network announced today that it has renewed the hit freshman legal thriller The Rainmaker from Lionsgate Television and Blumhouse Television for a second season coming in 2026. The news comes on the heels of its successful first season, which aired its finale last Friday. The renewal marks the most recent success across USA as the network continues to bring thrilling entertainment to audiences under VERSANT, a leading soon-to-be publicly traded media company. Across the first nine premiere episodes of the season, The Rainmaker has averaged 1.3M total viewers. The season finale was the most-viewed episode of the season on USA Network. In total cross-platform viewership of the season to date, The Rainmaker is USA’s most-viewed freshman series in seven years. “The verdict is in — The Rainmaker is returning for season two on USA Network,” said Val Boreland, President, Entertainment, VERSANT. “Along with our brilliant showrunner Michael Seitzman and our partners at Lionsgate and Blumhouse, we’re thrilled to build on the momentum and deliver another compelling chapter of this gripping legal drama for our viewers.” Based on the best-selling novel by John Grisham, Rudy Baylor, who is fresh out of law school, goes head-to-head with courtroom lion Leo Drummond as well as his law school girlfriend, Sarah. Rudy, along with his boss, Bruiser, and her disheveled paralegal, Deck, uncover two connected conspiracies surrounding the mysterious death of their client’s son. Season one stars Milo Callaghan, John Slattery, Lana Parrilla, Madison Iseman, P.J. Byrne, Dan Fogler, Wade Briggs and Robyn Cara. The Rainmaker is produced by Lionsgate Television and Blumhouse Television. Michael Seitzman, who also serves as showrunner, John Grisham, Patrick Moran, Jason Richman, David Gernert and Jason Blum serve as executive producers.”

The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

