Landman: Season Two; Paramount+ Releases New Trailer & Key Art for Taylor Sheridan Series

Landman returns next month with its second season, and viewers are getting a look at what is to come on the Taylor Sheridan series. Paramount+ has released a trailer and key art for the series.

Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland, Kayla Wallace, James Jordan, Mark Collie, Jon Hamm, and Paulina Chávez star in the drama set in the oil rigs of West Texas.

Paramount+ shared the following about the series’ return:

“Co-created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, LANDMAN stars Oscar(R) winner Billy Bob Thornton, Oscar nominee Demi Moore, Oscar nominee Andy Garcia, Oscar nominee Sam Elliott, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan and Colm Feore. Set in the boomtowns of West Texas, LANDMAN is a modern tale of fortune seeking amongst roughnecks and wildcat billionaires – fueling an oil boom so big it’s reshaping the climate, the economy and geopolitics. In season two, as oil rises from the earth, so do secrets – and Tommy Norris’s (Thornton) breaking point may be closer than he realizes. Facing mounting pressure from M-Tex Oil, Cami Miller (Moore), and the shadow of his kin, survival in West Texas isn’t noble – it’s brutal. And sooner or later something’s got to break. LANDMAN is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Christian Wallace, Billy Bob Thornton, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman and Stephen Kay. Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch for Imperative Entertainment, and J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt for Texas Monthly also executive produce. Tommy Turtle serves as co-executive producer. The series is produced by Paramount Television Studios, 101 Studios and Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions. LANDMAN is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.”

Landman returns on November 16th. The trailer and key art for the series are below.

