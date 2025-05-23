Ballard: Prime Video Sets Premiere Date for Bosch Spin-Off Starring Maggie Q

The Bosch spin-off series starring Maggie Q finally has a title and a premiere date. Ballard, with a 10-episode season, will be available for binge-watching in July.

Courtney Taylor, John Carroll Lynch, Michael Mosley, Rebecca Field, Victoria Moroles, Amy Hill, Ricardo Chavira, Noah Bean, Alain Uy, and Hector Hugo also star in the series, which follows Detective Renée Ballard as she leads the LAPD’s new cold case division.

Prime Video shared the following about the new series:

“Today, Prime Video announced the premiere date for its upcoming series, Ballard, starring Maggie Q. The series, the latest in the Bosch universe, will debut all 10 episodes exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on Wednesday, July 9. Ballard continues to bring Michael Connelly’s bestselling novels to life, following Detective Renée Ballard (Q) as she leads the LAPD’s new and underfunded cold case division, tackling the city’s most challenging long-forgotten crimes with empathy and relentless determination. As she peels back layers of crimes spanning decades, including a serial killer’s string of murders and a murdered John Doe, she soon uncovers a dangerous conspiracy within the LAPD. With the help of her volunteer team and retired detective Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), Detective Ballard navigates personal trauma, professional challenges, and life-threatening dangers to expose the truth. “I’m beyond excited about sharing this show,” said Connelly, who also executive produces the series. “I’ve seen it and know how good it is, and how Maggie Q absolutely captures the character of Renee Ballard. Great writing, acting, directing and production, throw in a few surprise appearances, and I think this show is going to be a fan favorite.” In addition to Q, the series cast includes Courtney Taylor, John Carroll Lynch, Michael Mosley, Rebecca Field, Victoria Moroles, Amy Hill, Ricardo Chavira, Noah Bean, Alain Uy and Hector Hugo. “You don’t often get the chance to work with such a talented group of people and help create something as special as this show,” said executive producers Michael Alaimo and Kendall Sherwood. “Ballard is gritty, emotional, and grounded, with that layered storytelling that makes Michael Connelly’s world so compelling. We’re really excited to expand that universe and introduce Renée in a way that feels fresh but still true to the spirit of the franchise. Her journey is just getting started, and we can’t wait for everyone to meet her.” Ballard is executive produced by Michael Connelly, Henrik Bastin, Michael Alaimo, Kendall Sherwood, and Trish Hofmann. Jasmine Russ serves as co-executive producer under Fabel Entertainment. Jamie Boscardin Martin and Trey Batchelor also serve as co-executive producers. Theresa Snider serves as co-executive producer for Hieronymus Pictures.”

The series arrives on July 9th.

