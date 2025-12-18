The Muppet Show: ABC and Disney+ Set Premiere Date and Tease Special Based on Iconic Jim Henson Series

The Muppet Show special has its premiere date set. The special was announced in September, and if successful, it could be the start of a new series featuring Kermit and the gang. Seth Rogen is behind the series, and Sabrina Carpenter is set to appear alongside the Muppets. The special will air on both ABC and Disney+.

ABC shared the following about the special:

“It’s “The Muppet Show!” Kermit, Miss Piggy and the beloved Muppet gang are back with a brand-new special event. Music, comedy, and a whole lot of chaos are bound to ensue when The Muppets once again take the stage of the original Muppet Theatre with their very special guest, Sabrina Carpenter! From 20th Television, Disney Branded Television, The Muppets Studio and Point Grey Pictures, the special event is directed by Alex Timbers, who also serves as executive producer. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Alex McAtee are executive producers for Point Grey Pictures; David Lightbody, Leigh Slaughter and Michael Steinbach are executive producers for The Muppets Studio; Sabrina Carpenter, Albertina Rizzo, Matt Vogel and Eric Jacobson are executive producers. The original series “The Muppet Show,” created by Jim Henson, ran from 1976 through 1981 and aired in over 100 countries, featuring notable guest stars, including Elton John, Johnny Cash, Diana Ross, Debbie Harry, Gladys Knight, Liza Minelli, Paul Simon and many others. During its run, the series earned Emmy®, GRAMMY®, Peabody, BAFTA and numerous other awards. In a 1978 story, Time magazine called it “the most popular television entertainment now being produced on Earth.” In 2026, “The Muppet Show” will celebrate its 50th anniversary. All five seasons of “The Muppet Show” are currently available to stream on Disney+. Veteran Muppet performers Bill Barretta, Dave Goelz, Eric Jacobson, Peter Linz, David Rudman and Matt Vogel will perform the majority of the iconic Muppet characters in this production, supported by a talented team of additional performers. Dave Goelz, who has performed with The Muppets for over 50 years, was one of the performers on the original “The Muppet Show” and originated the characters Gonzo and Dr. Bunsen Honeydew, among many others.”

The Muppet Show special will air on February 4th. A preview for the special is below.

What do you think? Did you watch the original series? Will you watch the special?