Survivor: Season 50; CBS Announces Scavenger Hunt with Hidden Idols in All 50 States

Survivor will return for its milestone 50th-anniversary season in February, and CBS is adding a new element to celebrate the milestone. It is getting viewers involved.

Starting just a few weeks before the premiere of season 50, immunity idols will be hidden across the country. Each state will have one idol, and viewers can search for the idol in their state.

CBS revealed the following about the Survivor 50 Challenge:

“CBS’ SURVIVOR is turning 50 and this time America gets to join the game with the SURVIVOR 50 Challenge. In honor of the milestone season, acclaimed host and executive producer Jeff Probst has announced an epic national SURVIVOR 50 Challenge transforming the entire country into a massive real-world scavenger hunt; all leading up to the highly anticipated premiere of SURVIVOR 50, debuting Wednesday Feb. 25, 2026 on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Kicking off on Jan. 30, this monumental coast-to-coast activation is calling on people across the country to put their skills to the test and play the game for real: 50 hidden immunity idols placed across 50 states, each with a winner. A First-of-Its-Kind National Scavenger Hunt The SURVIVOR 50 Challenge brings the adventure of SURVIVOR directly into communities across the country, turning all 50 states into the setting for an immersive multi-week scavenger hunt: each hiding one official immunity idol. For the first time ever, newcomers, longtime viewers and anyone who loves a good challenge will have the chance to strategize, uncover clues, solve riddles and track down authentic immunity idols hidden in their state. Players are encouraged to grab their tribe, invite friends and family, and put their strategic skills to the test for a fun family-friendly adventure. “SURVIVOR has always been about testing yourself – solving problems, facing the unknown and finding out what you’re made of,” said Jeff Probst, host and executive producer. “For 25 years, fans have watched players take that journey. Now, with the SURVIVOR 50 Challenge, we’re letting fans try it for themselves! This goes way beyond finding idols, it’s a chance to step into the game like never before. America has watched players outwit, outplay and outlast for decades – now it’s your turn. The hunt is on. Time to dig deep!” To join the hunt and get in on the action, fans can visit Survivor50Challenge.com and sign up for alerts on the Survivor 50 Digital Hub. Stay connected for challenge details, updates, rewards and exclusive content, and find out when the clue will drop in your state. To officially qualify for the grand prize sweepstakes, players who have successfully risen to the challenge must snap and submit a photo wearing the idol to the Survivor 50 Digital Hub. One additional winner will be selected through an online component of the Survivor 50 Challenge Hub, subject to official rules. The prize? Unforgettable. The reveal? Soon. SURVIVOR is hosted by Emmy Award-winning host Jeff Probst and produced by S.E.G. Holdco., LLC. Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst, Matt Van Wagenen, Kahaia Pearson and Jesse Jensen serve as executive producers. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.”

A video previewing the challenge, featuring host Jeff Probst, is below.

What do you think? Will you take part in this special Survivor scavenger hunt?