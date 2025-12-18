Vanished: MGM+ Unveils Premiere Date & Photos for Kaley Cuoco Thriller

Vanished has its premiere date set. MGM+ released the first photos for the four-part thriller to announce the February date.

Kaley Cuoco, Sam Claflin, Karin Viard, and Matthias Schweighöfer star in the series, which follows what happens after a couple’s romantic trip to Paris goes horribly wrong.

MGM+ shared the following about the upcoming series:

“Today, MGM+ announced that the four-part mystery thriller series Vanished, from AGC Television, a division of Stuart Ford’s prolific independent content studio AGC Studios, will premiere on Sunday, February 1 in the U.S., Spain, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands and Latin America with a weekly release. Additionally, all four episodes of Vanished will premiere Friday, February 27 on Prime Video in the UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. When a couple’s trip to Paris takes a dark turn with the sudden disappearance of her boyfriend Tom (Claflin) aboard a train to the south of France, Alice (Cuoco) is plunged into a web of intrigue and danger, uncovering shocking secrets about the man she thought she knew. Additional cast includes Karin Viard (Polisse, The Bélier Family), Matthias Schweighöfer (Oppenheimer, Army of the Dead), Simon Abkarian (Casino Royale, To Take a Wife) and Dar Zuzovsky (The Saints, The Survivor). Vanished was filmed in and around Marseille and Paris, France and is created by David Hilton and Preston Thompson, written by Preston Thompson (Pixie, Kids in Love), directed by Barnaby Thompson (Pixie, St Trinians 1 & 2, Mad About The Boy – The Noel Coward Story), and executive produced by James Clayton (Slow Burn Entertainment), David Kosse (Rockwood Pictures), Barnaby Thompson (Fragile Films), Preston Thompson, Kaley Cuoco and AGC’s Stuart Ford, Lourdes Diaz and Miguel A. Palos Jr.”

More photos from the series are below.

