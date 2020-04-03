Hawaii Five-0: CBS EP on the Series Ending, Keeping the Task Force Alive

How will Hawaii Five-0 end? Executive producer Peter Lenkov recently spoke with TVInsider about the CBS series finale.

The reboot series, which follows an elite federalized task force whose mission is to wipe out crime on the Hawaiian Isles, is currently in its 10th and final season. The cast includes Alex O’Loughlin, Scott Caan, Ian Anthony Dale, Meaghan Rath, Beulah Koale, Chi McBride, Katrina Law, Taylor Wily, Dennis Chun, and Kimee Balmilero.

The series finale of Hawaii Five-0 premieres on CBS tonight, April 3rd, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. What can fans expect? In the interview, Lenkov revealed McGarrett (O’Loughlin) will have a happy ending:

When I found out that the show wasn’t coming back, I only had to do some minor tweaks because it really did feel like not just the ending for McGarrett but the ending of the series. I’d always imagined the task force would continue and I had always imagined that McGarrett’s happiness, his peace of mind would be the end game because he came to the Island with such trauma that I wanted him to be able to go off into the sunset with some kind of peace.”

Lenkov later said he hopes the audience will be satisfied with the ending of Hawaii Five-0:

The truth is I am certain that for me I think I did everything I wanted to do [on the show]. I’m sure for our audience, some of the audience, they’ll probably want more and that’s a good thing. But I really left it with feeling like I did everything that I set out to do. I feel really comfortable with the way the show ends.”

And will we ever see the Five-0 task force again? Lenkov said Magnum P.I. may bring on some familiar characters:

I feel very comfortable and confident that Magnum will come back [for its third season] so the plan is to keep the 5-0 task force alive. A lot of the actors that live there and we’ll try on a regular basis to bring them in and can keep it alive and keep the idea of Five-0 always on the periphery of our storyteller.”

What do you think? Do you watch Hawaii Five-0? How do you want the series to end?