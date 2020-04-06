Menu

Hawaii Five-0: Why the Series Finale’s Last Scene Was So Emotional

by Regina Avalos,

Hawaii Five-0 TV Show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

Hawaii Five-0 ended its run on CBS after 10 seasons, and the last scene of the episode was full of emotion. Peter Lenkov revealed why the final moments of the series were so emotional. There were some real tears shed by the cast in those moments.

Per Deadline, Lenkov revealed the following about the end of the CBS series:

“I had told the cast and crew two hours earlier that the decision was made that the show was not coming back. Everything you see there in that scene, including the dog, was so real. You almost had to imagine that the dog sensed it. (laughs) But everything you saw in that goodbye was real tears and genuine affection and emotion for each other.”

Lenkov also feels that the scene was the best scene of Hawaii Five-0 he ever shot. The series did go out on a high note. It had the highest ratings in 27 episodes for the series.

What do you think? Did you enjoy the finale of Hawaii Five-0? Do you want the series to return?


Nancy Carabba
Nancy Carabba

Yes, it MUST come back with same cast! Never thought this was the last forever! In shock right now! Very sad.

April 6, 2020 2:19 pm
virginia zaehring
virginia zaehring

yes would love see come back

April 6, 2020 1:07 pm
Robert Gingras
Robert Gingras

Definitaley Hawaii 5-0 is one of the best! Watching the scenery was so refreshing each week. The complicity between the group made it special. I’ve seen the original serie when I was a kid and never missed the new one. Why exactly is the serie being put to an end?

April 6, 2020 1:00 pm
Evie
Evie

This show was so very well written and cast worked so well together WHY did it have to end. You could see the raw emotions of the cast saying their good-byes. I have watched this show from day 1 just as I did the original back when I was a teenager. WHY do the GREAT shows end or cancelled? From the bottom of my heart I send Best Wishes to these actors/actresses, the entire crew, and the writers. Thank you. Please be SAFE during this pandemic. Hold your loved ones close.

April 6, 2020 12:46 pm
Alamogordo Dogg
Alamogordo Dogg

I want the show to continue even if the McGarrett is replaced with a different team leader! I refuse to watch anything else in that time slot. Blue Bloods is the only show that I will continue to watch on Friday nights!

April 6, 2020 12:43 pm
Martin Stumacher
Martin Stumacher

Hawaii 50 needs to be returned or the great writers should have a spin-off.

April 6, 2020 11:57 am
Manny
Manny

So sad that this show has ended. The last episode was a tribute to the characters and how much they have become part of our Ohana.

April 6, 2020 11:51 am
