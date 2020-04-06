Hawaii Five-0: Why the Series Finale’s Last Scene Was So Emotional

Hawaii Five-0 ended its run on CBS after 10 seasons, and the last scene of the episode was full of emotion. Peter Lenkov revealed why the final moments of the series were so emotional. There were some real tears shed by the cast in those moments.

Per Deadline, Lenkov revealed the following about the end of the CBS series:

“I had told the cast and crew two hours earlier that the decision was made that the show was not coming back. Everything you see there in that scene, including the dog, was so real. You almost had to imagine that the dog sensed it. (laughs) But everything you saw in that goodbye was real tears and genuine affection and emotion for each other.”

Lenkov also feels that the scene was the best scene of Hawaii Five-0 he ever shot. The series did go out on a high note. It had the highest ratings in 27 episodes for the series.

