Hawaii Five-0: CBS Series Finale to Bring Closure and Tears

Hawaii Five-0 is getting ready to end its run on CBS next month, and Katrina Law offered some teasers for the special double episode finale in an interview with TV Insider. The actress promised closure for the fans, and the finale will feature at least three returning characters including Steve’s dad and Wo Fat, who are played by William Sadler and Mark Dacascos.

Law revealed the following about the finale of the CBS series:

“The series finale is just action-packed and I’m pretty sure the audience, they’re going to have heart palpitations and then they’re going to cry hysterically. They’re going to cry for many reasons. I think one of my favorite parts about the finale without giving away spoilers is that Peter Lenkov and the writing team really trusted in the actors to take on their own goodbyes. When we did our final scene, there were just tears all around and just a lot of gratefulness so I hope the audience really picks up on that and feels it.”

As for the fans finding closure, Law promised it will happen. Long time viewers of Hawaii Five-0 might even see something they have been waiting for. Law teased the following:

“For the Five-0 fans, there’s never going to be closure because they’re going to want this show to continue on. That being said, I think it’s a beautiful finale and you see people finding closure in their own way. But there is an entire group of fans who have been desperately wanting something for years now, and it’s been breaking my heart to watch them on Twitter and Instagram, and I’m so excited for them, because I think their wish is going to come true and I can’t wait to see their reactions.”

The Hawaii Five-0 finale will air on April 3.

What do you think? Are you sad to see this series long running series end?