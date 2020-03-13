Marvel’s Spider-Man: Season Three Coming to Disney XD

Get ready to see more of the animated adventures of Spider-man. Season three of the series will arrive on Disney XD next month, and the network has released new details and key art promoting the return of the series.

Check out the details Disney XD revealed below.

“Season three of the web-slinging Emmy® Award-nominated Marvel’s Spider-Man: Maximum Venom debuts with a one-hour special on SUNDAY, APRIL 19 (9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT) on Disney XD and DisneyNOW. Comprised of six one-hour specials and featuring appearances by favorite Marvel characters including Captain Marvel, Groot, Dr. Strange and Star-Lord, the new season follows Spider-Man as he is pushed to his breaking point after Venom summons an earth-shattering threat from its home planet. The guest voice cast for season three includes Yvette Nicole Brown (Community) as Head Administrator, Sofia Wylie (Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) as Ironheart/Riri Williams, and Disney Channel’s ZOMBIES 2 stars Meg Donnelly, Kylee Russell and Carla Jeffery as Symbiote Sisters Scream, Scorn and Mania, respectively. Felicia Day (The Guild) joins the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Maximum Venom cast as Mary Jane Watson, who makes her debut appearance in the new season. The series stars Robbie Daymond (Costume Quest) as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Ben Pronsky (Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures) as Venom, Fred Tatasciore (Marvel’s Avengers Assemble) as Max Modell, Nadji Jeter (Disney Channel’s Jessie) as Miles Morales, Melanie Minichino (Blaze and the Monster Machine) as Anya Corazon/Spider-Girl, Laura Bailey (Marvel’s Avengers Assemble) as Gwen Stacy/Ghost-Spider, Scott Menville (The 7D) as Grady Scraps, Max Mittelman (Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir) as Harry Osborn/Hobgoblin, Yuri Lowenthal (Ben 10: Omniverse) as Curt Connors and Nancy Linari (The Addams Family) as Aunt May.”

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of this Marvel animated series?