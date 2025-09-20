Dancing with the Stars: ABC Announces Theme Nights for Competition Series

Dancing with the Stars is back with season 34, and viewers are just at the start of all the dancing action. ABC has announced the theme nights viewers will see on the series this season as the cast competes for the Mirrorball trophy.

This season, the celebrities competing are Jen Affleck, Hilaria Baldwin, Jordan Chiles, Baron Davis, Alix Earle, Dylan Efron, Corey Feldman, Danielle Fishel, Elaine Hendrix, Scott Hoying, Robert Irwin, Lauren Jauregui, Whitney Leavitt, and Andy Richter.

ABC revealed the following about the theme night schedule:

““Dancing with the Stars” is back and pumping up the excitement with highly anticipated theme night events. Each week, the celebrity and pro duos will dance routines set to iconic music celebrating legendary eras and artists, unforgettable pop-culture moments and more. Announced this morning exclusively on the “‘Dancing with the Stars’ Official Podcast,” host Joey Graziadei shared the season’s lineup which includes the return of Disney Night, Dedication Night, and Halloween Night, alongside fresh additions including TikTok Night, Wicked Night, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night, Prince Night and a 20th Birthday Party as the show celebrates its milestone 20th anniversary. “Dancing with the Stars” airs TUESDAYS (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT, 7:00-9:00 p.m. CDT), simulcast LIVE across both ABC and Disney+ in local time zones, and next day on Hulu. The show is produced in front of a live audience by BBC Studios. The full schedule of themed nights are below:

30: TikTok Night

7: Disney Night, in honor of the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration

14: Dedication Night

21: Wicked Night

28: Halloween Night

4: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night

11: 20th Birthday Party

18: Prince Night (Semi-Finals)

25: Finale

What do you think? Are you watching this season of Dancing with the Stars? Do you have an early favorite to win?