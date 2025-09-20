The Muppet Show: Disney+ Producing Special/Backdoor Pilot Based on Beloved Series

The Muppet Show could return to the small screen with a brand-new television series. Disney+ is planning a special for 2026 to celebrate the show’s 50th anniversary, and if it is successful, viewers could see the Muppet gang back on the air.

According to Deadline, Seth Rogen is producing the special with Sabrina Carpenter appearing. The following was said about the special:

“The event, labeled as Muppets pilot, will film in Los Angeles; it received a $1.6M tax credit from the California Film Commission last month. From 20th Television, Disney Branded Television, The Muppets Studio and Point Grey Pictures, the brand-new installment will feature Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo and the gang as they return to the Muppet Theatre to produce a variety show.”

The premiere date for the special will be announced later.

