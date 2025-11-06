The Night Manager: Season Two; Prime Video Shares First Photos for Series’ Return

The Night Manager will return soon for its second season, and viewers are getting their first look at the new episodes. Prime Video has released the first photos for season two of the series, featuring the return of Tom Hiddleston.

Season one of the series aired on AMC in 2016. The series has already been renewed for a third season.

Olivia Coleman, Alistair Petrie, Michael Nardone, Douglas Hodge, and Noah Jupe are also returning from season one of the series, and they will be joined by Diego Calva, Camila Morrone, Indira Varma, Paul Chahidi, and Hayley Squires.

Prime Video shared the following about the plot of the series’ second season:

“Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston) thought he’d buried his past. Now living as Alex Goodwin – a low-level MI6 officer running a quiet surveillance unit in London – his life is comfortingly uneventful. Then one night a chance sighting of an old Roper mercenary prompts a call to action and leads Pine to a violent encounter with a new player: Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva). On this perilous new journey, Pine meets Roxana Bolaños (Camila Morrone), a businesswoman who reluctantly helps him infiltrate Teddy’s Colombian arms operation. Once in Colombia, Pine is plunged deep into a deadly plot involving arms and training of a guerrilla army. As allegiances splinter, Pine races to expose a conspiracy designed to destabilise a nation. And with betrayal at every turn, he must decide whose trust he needs to earn and how far he’s willing to go before it’s too late.”

The premiere date for season two of The Night Manager will be announced later.

