Dancing with the Stars: Tom Bergeron to Return as Guest Judge for 20th Anniversary Episode

Dancing with the Stars is bringing back Tom Bergeron. The former host is returning to the series for next week’s special 20th anniversary episode as a guest judge. The series premiered on ABC in June 2005.

Bergeron teased that he was working with the network to return to the series back in July, but he didn’t say in what way he would appear.

ABC revealed the following about the episode:

“It’s time to party! “Dancing with the Stars” is celebrating 20 incredible years of dazzling moves, unforgettable moments and show-stopping performances. As announced this morning on “Good Morning America,” joining the ultimate birthday celebration is former host Tom Bergeron who makes a return to the ballroom as guest judge. “20th Birthday Party” premieres TUESDAY, NOV. 11 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST/PST, 7:00-9:01 p.m. CST), simulcast LIVE across both ABC and Disney+ in local time zones and next day on Hulu. The show is produced in front of a live audience by BBC Studios. Get ready for a party-packed opening number. Choreographed by Derek Hough and set to a reimagined live version of the “Dancing with the Stars Theme” by Ray Chew, the number brings together our current pros and troupe, plus six original pros from Season 1: Alec Mazo, Ashly DelGrosso, Louis van Amstel, Jonathan Roberts, Charlotte Jorgensen and Edyta Śliwińska. Then, the show honors the beloved “DWTS” performers we’ve lost over the years with a moving performance to “Always Remember Us This Way” by Lady Gaga, choreographed and performed by Ezra Sosa and Rylee Arnold. In the first round, each couple will showcase a new style to a song inspired by an iconic freestyle performance from past seasons. Later in the evening, the Relay Dance competition returns. In this challenge, one couple performs the first half of a song, followed by a second couple who completes the second half. The judges then decide the winner of each relay, with the victorious couples of each relay earning two bonus points apiece. The relay round adds an exciting twist: For the first time ever, celebrities will dance without their professional partners, instead joining forces with a returning Mirrorball champion to perform a Quickstep, Viennese Waltz or Jive. As a result of their top scores in the individual dance round from the previous week (and their cumulative judges’ totals all season), Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas have received immunity and will not have to participate in the relay dances. They will automatically receive two bonus points as part of their immunity. The couples (along with their dance styles and songs) are the following:

Social media personality Alix Earle and partner Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Foxtrot to “Singin’ in the Rain” by Matthew Morrison.

Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and partner Witney Carson will perform a Foxtrot to “Footprints in the Sand” by Leona Lewis.

From “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Whitney Leavitt and partner Mark Ballas will perform an Argentine Tango to “Cell Block Tango” from “Chicago The Musical.”

Reality TV star and content creator Dylan Efron and partner Daniella Karagach will perform an Argentine Tango to “Ain’t No Sunshine” by Bill Withers.

Comedian Andy Richter and partner Emma Slater will perform a Quickstep to “Puttin’ on the Ritz” by Robbie Williams.

Film and TV actress Elaine Hendrix and partner Alan Bersten will perform a Salsa to “It Takes Two” by Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock.

Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles and partner Ezra Sosa will perform a Cha Cha to “Get Up” by Ciara featuring Chamillionaire.”

