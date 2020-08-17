White Lines: Cancelled; No Season Two for Netflix Thriller Series

White Lines has been canceled. There will not be a second season of the thriller on Netflix. The thriller features a woman’s quest to find out who murdered her brother after his body is found 20 years after his disappearance.

News about the cancellation of the series was announced on Instagram by a member of the cast. Daniel Mays shared two posts about the demise of White Lines. Check them out below.

Laura Haddock, Nuno Lopes, Marta Milans, Juan Diego, Botto Laurence, Fox Angela, and Griffin Pedro all star in the Netflix series. The 10-episode first season aired in May.

What do you think? Did you watch White Lines on Netflix? Did you want a second season?