Celebrity Game Face: E! Announces Additional Episodes of Kevin Hart Series

More episodes of Celebrity Game Face have been ordered. Five more episodes are coming soon, and the first will arrive later this month. The new episodes will feature Terry Bradshaw & Rachel Bradshaw, Rob Schneider & Patricia Maya Schneider, Tracee Ellis Ross & Evan Ross, Meghan Trainor & Ryan Trainor, Victor Cruz, and Karrueche Tran.

E! revealed more about the upcoming episodes in a press release. Check that out below.

“E!, the global, multi-platform brand for all things pop culture, announced five additional episodes of Celebrity Game Face, executive produced and hosted by Kevin Hart and Eniko Hart, premiering on Thursday, August 27 at 10pm ET/PT . The Harts return as the hosts of Celebrity Game Face, guiding three teams of two celebrity participants through a ridiculous and wildly entertaining game night. Various games that are being played include “Big Facts” where partners must guess which personal fun facts are true or false, “Read My Lips” requires partners to guess phrases while wearing noise canceling headphones and “Booty Shake” where partners must use their best dance moves to empty as many balls out of a box wrapped around their waist in a matter of seconds. The additional episodes will also have returning games such as the celebrity pairs completing a scavenger hunt through their homes, and guest judges Allison Holker and tWitch will return to judge the ‘Tik Talk’ challenge, where teammates will have to act out popular dance moves. Only one team per episode will win the coveted “Hart of a Champion” trophy and all teams will be awarded money for their charity of choice. Celebrity pairings for each episode include: · Thursday, August 27 – Tracee Ellis Ross & brother Evan Ross, Meghan Trainor & brother Ryan Trainor and Brooklyn Decker and husband Andy Roddick · Thursday, September 3 – Rob Schneider & wife Patricia Maya Schneider, Niecy Nash & Wendy Raquel Robinson and Victor Cruz & girlfriend Karrueche Tran · Thursday, September 10 – Kelly Osbourne & brother Jack Osbourne, Loni Love & boyfriend James Welsh and Erin Andrews & Jarret Stoll · Thursday, September 17 – Terry Bradshaw & daughter Rachel Bradshaw, Raven-Symoné & wife Miranda Maday and Jamie Chung & husband Bryan Greenberg · Thursday, September 24 – Rob Riggle and Darren Leader, Mayim Bialik & friend Jonathan Cohen and Shanola Hampton & Daren Dukes”

Check out a preview for the new episodes below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Celebrity Game Face? Will you watch the new episodes when they arrive?