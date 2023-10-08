Vikings: Valhalla: Season Three to End Netflix Drama in 2024 (First Photos)

It’s time for one more adventure with Vikings. Netflix has released the first photos for season three of Vikings: Valhalla. Set to arrive in 2024, it has been announced that season three will end the historical drama series.

Starring Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, Leo Suter, Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Laura Berlin, David Oakes, Pollyanna McIntosh, and Soren Pilmark, the series is set 100 years after the events seen in the original Vikings series. Vikings: Valhalla follows the life of Leif Erikson (Corlett). Florian Munteanu and Goran Višnjić are joining the cast for season three.

Vikings: Valhalla co-creator Jeb Stuart said the following about ending the Netflix series, per TUDUM:

“I am so grateful to have had three seasons to tell the stories of Leif, Harald, and Freydís. I knew from the beginning that I wanted to show the evolution of how three of the most famous Vikings became the icons we know today, and we have done just that,” Stuart said. “I hope when the audience gets to see the new season, they’ll be excited by all the new heights that we’ve taken these heroes. When we started this project five years ago, I worked hard with this incredible cast and crew to craft a journey that we all hoped would be satisfying. Of course with real historical figures, there are always more aspects of their lives that could be explored, but it made sense storywise for our Leif, Freydís, and Harald’s voyages to end with our third season. And we really cannot wait for the fans to see the conclusion of this chapter of history.”

The premiere date for Vikings: Valhalla season three will be announced later. More photos from the upcoming final season are below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Netflix series? Are you sad to hear it will be ending with season three?