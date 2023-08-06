Great Chocolate Showdown: Season Four Viewer Votes

Whose chocolate will be in temper in the fourth season of the Great Chocolate Showdown TV show on The CW? As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Great Chocolate Showdown is cancelled or renewed for season five. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fourth season episodes of Great Chocolate Showdown here.

A Canadian cooking competition series airing on The CW, the Great Chocolate Showdown TV show is judged by Anna Olson, Cynthia Stroud, and Steven Hodge. An ooey-gooey, decadent dessert series, this program features ten home bakers going head-to-head in the indulgent world of chocolate. They’re vying for the grand prize in various creative chocolate-based challenges. To avoid elimination, the “chocoholic” dessert-makers must dazzle the panel of world-renowned chocolatiers and food expert judges with their delicious, inventive creations. In the end, three bakers take on the biggest chocolate challenge of their lives, but only one is crowned “Great Chocolate Showdown Champion” and wins the grand prize of $50,000. The bakers are Kristen Alyssia from Jackson, MS; Ashlee from Baltimore, MD; Meredith Bridges from Temple, TX; Mike C. from Chicago, IL; Charli from Jacksonville, NC; Timothy Chauvin from Atlanta, GA; Ally Hrbachek from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan; Donna Kim from Langley, British Columbia; Jaylin “Raplheal” Williams from Fayetteville, NC; and Emma Lee Young from Coquitlam, British Columbia.





Note: This is the fourth season of Great Chocolate Showdown, but only the third to air on The CW. Another season was released on The CW’s app only.

