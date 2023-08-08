Great Chocolate Showdown: Season Five — Has The CW TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

A Canadian cooking competition series airing on The CW television network, the Great Chocolate Showdown TV show is judged by Anna Olson, Cynthia Stroud, and Steven Hodge. An ooey-gooey, decadent dessert series, this program features ten home bakers going head-to-head in the indulgent world of chocolate. They’re vying for the grand prize in various creative chocolate-based challenges. To avoid elimination, the “chocoholic” dessert-makers must dazzle the panel of world-renowned chocolatiers and food expert judges with their delicious, inventive creations. In the end, three bakers take on the most enormous chocolate challenge of their lives, but only one is crowned “Great Chocolate Showdown Champion” and wins the grand prize of $50,000. The bakers are Kristen Alyssia from Jackson, MS; Ashlee from Baltimore, MD; Meredith Bridges from Temple, TX; Mike C. from Chicago, IL; Charli from Jacksonville, NC; Timothy Chauvin from Atlanta, GA; Ally Hrbachek from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan; Donna Kim from Langley, British Columbia; Jaylin “Raplheal” Williams from Fayetteville, NC; and Emma Lee Young from Coquitlam, British Columbia.





Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of Great Chocolate Showdown averages a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 260,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two (season three was released online), that’s down by 40% in the demo and down by 25% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Great Chocolate Showdown stacks up against other The CW TV shows.

Note: This is the fourth season of Great Chocolate Showdown, but only the third to air on The CW network. Another season was released on The CW’s app only.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of August 8, 2023, Great Chocolate Showdown has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Great Chocolate Showdown for season five? The series hails from Canada and airs on the Food Network Canada channel. There’s been no word of a fifth season yet, but if Food Network orders new episodes, I think there’s a good chance that The CW will license them for US airings. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Great Chocolate Showdown cancellation or renewal news.



