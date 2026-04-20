Naked and Afraid: Global Showdown: Discovery Channel Unveils Premiere Date & Trailer for New Survival Series

The next addition to the Naked and Afraid franchise has its premiere date. Naked and Afraid: Global Showdown arrives on the Discovery Channel next month with 14 competitors ready to see if they can survive South Africa’s Zululand.

Discovery Channel shared the following about the series:

For the first time in franchise history, fourteen Naked and Afraid All-Stars from around the world – including Australia, Brazil, Mexico, and the United States – battle for national pride and the largest cash prize ever awarded when the all-new series NAKED AND AFRAID: GLOBAL SHOWDOWN premieres Sunday, May 17 at 8PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel.

Divided into seven pairs representing their homelands, survivalists’ skills will be tested by three brutal and unpredictable ecosystems in South Africa’s Zululand. From a scorching savannah stalked by leopards and rhinos to a humid marshland ruled by hippos and crocodiles, and into the violent Indian Ocean teeming with Zambezi sharks, teams must battle both the brutal elements and one another. Over the 40-day challenge, they’re given no food, no water, and no clothes as their primitive bushcraft skills, resilience, and interpersonal relationships are pushed to the extreme.

In another franchise first, the competition introduces an official scoring system where teams will earn points by completing survival tasks and excelling in head-to-head challenges. Winning teams will be safe from elimination and unlock critical tools to acquire food, water and shelter, while the bottom two teams must face off in an elimination challenge to remain in the game. With no shared resources, no trading, and no sabotage, each team must rely solely on its own skill and will to survive.

Featuring up-and-coming international survivalists alongside franchise legends and bitter rivals, only one team will emerge victorious. With $200,000 and national pride on the line, the teams competing in the most intense Naked and Afraid competition ever include:

AUSTRALIA, Ky Furneaux and Alexa Towersey

BRAZIL, Rene Murad and Marina Fukushima

MEXICO, Pablo Melin and Fernanda Perez

TEXAS, Jeff Zausch and Kerra Bennett

USA EAST, Matt Wright and Gabby Balassone

USA SOUTH, Frank Eytcheson and Teal Bulthuis

USA WEST, Dan Link and Rachel Strohl

In addition to watching NAKED AND AFRAID: GLOBAL SHOWDOWN on Discovery, viewers can join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #NakedAndAfraid and following Naked and Afraid on Facebook, X, and Instagram.”