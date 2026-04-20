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Wizards Beyond Waverly Place: Disney Sets Casting for Final Four Episodes of Sequel Series

by Regina Avalos,

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place TV Show on Disney Channel: canceled or renewed?

(Disney Channel)

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place has announced its guest-starring cast for the series’ final season. In addition to Selena Gomez as Alex Russo, viewers will also see Jennifer Stone, Gregg Sulkin, and Maria Canals-Barrera.

David Henrie, Janice LeAnn Brown, Max Matenko, Alkaio Thiele, Mimi Gianopulos, and Taylor Cora star in the Disney Channel series, which is a sequel to Wizards of Waverly Place, which aired between 2007 and 2012.

The following was teased about season three:

“Billie, still reeling from losing Alex at the end of Season 2, discovers that the only way to rescue her mother is to reunite with her long-lost father. As her family bands together to find Alex, Billie realizes that their combined power is the only way the Russos can defeat the evil plaguing them.”

The four-part event will arrive on Disney this summer. An exact premiere date will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Disney Channel series? Do you plan to watch its third and final season?


Canceled and renewed TV show

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