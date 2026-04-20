Wizards Beyond Waverly Place: Disney Sets Casting for Final Four Episodes of Sequel Series

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place has announced its guest-starring cast for the series’ final season. In addition to Selena Gomez as Alex Russo, viewers will also see Jennifer Stone, Gregg Sulkin, and Maria Canals-Barrera.

David Henrie, Janice LeAnn Brown, Max Matenko, Alkaio Thiele, Mimi Gianopulos, and Taylor Cora star in the Disney Channel series, which is a sequel to Wizards of Waverly Place, which aired between 2007 and 2012.

The following was teased about season three:

“Billie, still reeling from losing Alex at the end of Season 2, discovers that the only way to rescue her mother is to reunite with her long-lost father. As her family bands together to find Alex, Billie realizes that their combined power is the only way the Russos can defeat the evil plaguing them.”

The four-part event will arrive on Disney this summer. An exact premiere date will be announced later.

We’ve summoned a magical cast for the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place final season. 🪄 This summer on Disney+ and Disney Channel. pic.twitter.com/ndTx9Hh3K2 — Disney Channel (@DisneyChannel) April 17, 2026

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Disney Channel series? Do you plan to watch its third and final season?