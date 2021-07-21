Network: Disney+

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: July 21, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Josh Peck, Carra Patterson, Lyndsy Fonseca, Vanessa Lengies, Brandon Jay McLaren, Jeremy Maguire, Anthony Ruivivar, Reginald VelJohnson, and Becca Tobin.

TV show description:

A comedy series, the Turner & Hooch TV series was created by Matt Nix and is a continuation of the 1989 movie of the same name.

In the show, ambitious and buttoned-up US Marshal Scott Turner (Peck) inherits a big, unruly, and slobbery French Mastiff named Hooch, much like his father (Tom Hanks in the movie) did. He soon realizes that the dog he didn’t want may actually be the partner that he needs.

Scott’s family includes his sweet and animal-loving sister, Laura (Fonseca), and Matthew Garland (Maguire), Laura’s dog-loving son.

At work, Scott’s brave and street-smart partner is Jessica Baxter (Patterson). Xavier Wilson (McLaren) is a cool and enigmatic marine-turned-US Marshal. Chief James Mendez (Ruivivar) is Scott’s boss who secretly has a soft spot for Hooch. Erica Mounir (Lengies) is the quirky head of the US Marshals’ dog training program.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

