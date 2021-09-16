Network: Paramount+

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: September 16, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Rhea Seehorn, Jason Lee, Tatiana Maslany, Ryan Flynn, Gabourey Sidibe, Gary Anthony Williams, Nyima Funk, VyVy Nguyen, Lance Krall, Chris Diamantopoulos, and Joanna Hausmann.

TV show description:

An adult animated comedy series, The Harper House TV show was created by Brad Neely.

Debbie (Seehorn) is the overconfident female head of the Harper household. After losing her high-paying job, Debbie and her family of oddballs must move to the poor side of an Arkansas small town and the historic Harper House, an inherited Victorian fixer-upper.

Debbie’s husband, Freddie (Lee), is a fretful, stay-at-home, helicopter dad. A neurotic control freak, Freddie runs the home while his wife makes the money, and he wouldn’t have it any other way.

Their extroverted and free-spirited 11-year-old daughter, Ollie (Maslany), is recklessly optimistic and somewhat gullible. Ollie’s twin brother, Todd (Flynn), is an intellectual with a mean potty mouth. Where Ollie shines with people, Todd excels at school and generally only gets along with his family.

Their across-the-street neighbors are the Bradleys, a family that doesn’t quite know what to make of the Harpers. Sarcastic Katrina (Funk) and proud patriarch Gbenge (Williams) run Bradleys’ Bookshop together and their daughter, Shauna (Sidibe), is the cunning and resourceful classmate of Ollie and Todd.

Other characters include mother-son duo Gwen (Nguyen) and JimJoe Dang (Krall). Gwen owns the Vietnamese market and cafe that the Harpers frequent, while her son JimJoe attends school with the Harper kids. Dr. Morocco (Diamantopoulos) is the school’s mysterious principal while Ms. Gonzalez (Hausmann) is a teacher who is fresh out of grad school and eager to employ all of her new teaching methods.

Tonya Acosta (Colindrez) is a carefree yet supportive friend of Debbie’s and there’s also Debbie’s Southern-belle sister, Brenna (Skara), and loving father Daddie Dan (McConnell).

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like The Harper House TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?