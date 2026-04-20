Rivals: Season Two; Hulu Unveils Trailer for Comedy Series’ Return

Rivals will return for a second season, and viewers are getting a closer look at what is next in the Hulu series. Hulu has released a trailer teasing the return of the comedy series.

Alex Hassell, David Tennant, Aidan Turner, Nafessa Williams, Katherine Parkinson, Bella Maclean, Emily Atack, Catriona Chandler, Oliver Chris, Danny Dyer, Rufus Jones, Lisa McGrillis, Luke Pasqualino, Claire Rushbrook, and Victoria Smurfit star in the series inspired by the Jilly Cooper novel, which is set in the world of 1980s independent television.

Hulu shared the following about season two:

“The battle for the Central South West television franchise reaches a fever pitch as the war between Corinium and Venturer enters a dangerous new phase. More ruthless than ever, Tony Baddingham is determined to dismantle his rivals piece-by-piece, weaponizing scandal and manipulating those closest to him to maintain his grip on power. Amidst the hedonistic glamour of 80s excess, the personal lives of our Rutshire heroes spiral into chaos. Marriages fracture under the weight of ambition, illicit affairs threaten to shatter families, and long-buried secrets ignite with explosive consequences. As rivalries push everyone to the brink, loyalties are tested and hearts are broken in the pursuit of victory. But what is the true cost of war?”

The trailer for Rivals season two. The premiere date will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Hulu series? Will you watch season two?