Colin from Accounts: Season Three Is the End for Australian Comedy Series on Paramount+

Colin from Accounts returns to Paramount+ later this month with its third season, and it has now been revealed that the third season will end the series. The news was announced by the series’ creators, Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer, on Instagram.

Brammall, Dyer, Michael Logo, Ian Collie, Nikki Shiels, Justin Rosniak, Emma Harvie, Thomas Cocquerel, Virginia Gay, Darren Gilshenan, Mark Trevorrow, Madeleine Dyer, Genevieve Hegney, Helen Thomson, and Lana Greenhalgh star in the series, which follows the awkward romance of a couple. Season three will handle the aftermath of the ill-timed proposal from the season two finale.

During the video, Brammall said, “It feels like the right time for these characters, for this world. We don’t want to flog a dead horse. Comedy comes in threes. We’re sorry if you’re disappointed. We’re going to miss it terribly.”

The full announcement is below. Colin from Accounts returns on July 27th.

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What do you think? Do you enjoy this Paramount+ series? Will you be sad to see it end?