Far Cry: Steve Buscemi Joins FX Series Based on Video Game Franchise

Far Cry has added another big name to its cast. According to THR, Steve Buscemi has joined Lizzy Caplan and Rob Mac on the series based on the Ubisoft video game franchise.

No details about his role were revealed. The series, from Noah Hawley, is planned as an anthology, with each season featuring a new story and cast. Buscemi and Hawley last worked together on Fargo.

FX shared the following about the series in an earlier report:

“Since 2004, Far Cry has more than 100 million unique players and is one of Ubisoft’s most popular franchises. The award-winning Far Cry franchise is known for the exhilaration of the first-person shootouts, organic open world playgrounds, unique stories and memorable antagonists. FX’s “Far Cry” is executive produced by Noah Hawley, who created FX’s Emmy-winning anthology series “Fargo” and “Alien: Earth” for television through his 26 Keys production banner, and Rob Mac, creator of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and Executive Producer of the Emmy-winning “Welcome to Wrexham” through his production banner More Better Productions.”

The premiere date for Far Cry will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new FX series?