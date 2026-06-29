Far Cry: Lizzy Caplan Joins FX Anthology Series from Noah Hawley and Rob Mac

The Far Cry anthology series has cast its first star. Lizzy Caplan will star in the first season of the series from Noah Hawley and Rob Mac. The plan for the series, inspired by the video game franchise of the same name, is to have each season set in a new setting with new characters and a new story.

FX shared the following about the series:

“Lizzy Caplan plunges into the insanity of FX’s “Far Cry” in the new anthology series based on Ubisoft’s global hit video game franchise, which will be available on FX, Hulu and Disney+ internationally. The limited series from Noah Hawley and Rob Mac, who will also star, will retain Far Cry(R)’s signature standalone storytelling format with each season set in a new setting following a new cast of characters. Lizzy Caplan most recently starred in Netflix’s six-episode conspiracy thriller “Zero Day” and the FX limited series “Fleishman Is In Trouble,” earning an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress. She also led the Paramount+ series “Fatal Attraction,” appeared in the Lionsgate thriller “Cobweb” directed by Samuel Bodin, and starred in Showtime’s critically acclaimed drama “Masters of Sex,” for which she received both Emmy and Critics Choice Award nominations. Since 2004, Far Cry has more than 100 million unique players and is one of Ubisoft’s most popular franchises. The award-winning Far Cry franchise is known for the exhilaration of the first-person shootouts, organic open world playgrounds, unique stories and memorable antagonists. FX’s “Far Cry” is executive produced by Noah Hawley, who created FX’s Emmy-winning anthology series “Fargo” and “Alien: Earth” for television through his 26 Keys production banner, and Rob Mac, creator of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and Executive Producer of the Emmy-winning “Welcome to Wrexham” through his production banner More Better Productions. In addition to Mac and Hawley, the series is executive produced by Simon Emanuel, Emilia Serrano for 26 Keys, Nick Frenkel for 3 Arts, Monica Macer, Peter Calloway, John Campisi, and Gerard Guillemot, Margaret Boykin and Austin Dill for Ubisoft Film & Television. The series will be produced by FX Productions. Caplan is represented by UTA, Rise Management and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner Auerbach Hynick Jaime LeVine Sample & Klein.”

The premiere date for Far Cry will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new FX series when it arrives?