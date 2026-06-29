Krypto: Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios to Produce Series Based on Super Dog

Krypto may be headed to the small screen. Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios are developing an animated series with the super dog.

According to The Wrap, the series is from C.H. Greenblatt. The plot is as follows:

“When he’s not hanging out with Superman or Supergirl, Krypto tags along with a gang of misfit criminal wannabes who live down the block, and they soon discover he’s a ball of destructive, lovable energy worse than any of them! As he follows them into misadventures and poorly laid plans, Krypto’s pure nature slowly ends up redeeming them, whether they want it or not.”

A studio or outlet are not yet attached to the series. Additional details will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this animated series?