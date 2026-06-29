Maxton Hall: The World Between Us: Season Three to End Prime Video Series, Photos Released

Maxton Hall: The World Between Us will end with its upcoming third season. The series was renewed for season three ahead of its second season premiere. Season three will arrive in December. The first photos for the season have been released.

Inspired by the Mona Kasten novels, the series tells the love story of Ruby and James, played by Harriet Herbig-Matten and Damian Hardung.

Prime Video shared the following about the series’ final season:

“Maxton Hall – The World Between Us, the most successful international Original series on Prime Video, will open its doors for the final time in 2026. At Prime Video’s inaugural Obsessed Fest fan event in Los Angeles yesterday, star Damian Hardung announced that the gripping story of Ruby (Harriet Herbig-Matten) and James (Damian Hardung) will conclude in December 2026. The final with six episodes of the global series phenomenon will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and regions worldwide. First look images from the third season are now available here. Here’s what’s next for Maxton Hall – The World Between Us: Ruby has been suspended from Maxton Hall College. Her dream of going to Oxford is slipping away, but she refuses to give up. Together with James, they fight to prove her innocence. The closer they get to the truth, the more it threatens to tear everything apart. Friendships are tested and secrets they never expected come to light. In the end, they must decide – is love enough? In addition to Harriet Herbig-Matten and Damian Hardung, the cast once again includes Sonja Weißer as Lydia, Eidin Jalali as Graham, Ben Felipe as Cyril, Fedja van Huêt as Mortimer, Runa Greiner as Ember, Justus Riesner as Alistair, Govinda Gabriel as Kesh, Andrea Guo as Lin, Frederic Balonier as Kieran, Eli Riccardi as Elaine and Dagny Dewath as Ophelia. Martin Schreier returns as director, Executive Producers are Ceylan Yildirim, Markus Brunnemann and Eike Adler. Sandra Stöckmann and Ceylan Yildirim serve as head writers for the third season, with additional writers Marlene Melchior, Catharina Junk and Aylin Kockler. Producer is Valentin Debler. The series was supported by the German Motion Picture Fund (GMPF).”

The exact premiere date for season three will be announced later. More photos for season three are below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Prime Video? Will you be sad to see it end?