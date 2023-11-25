Fargo: Season Five Ratings



It’s been three years since the end of the fourth season of the Fargo TV series. While the show appears to be a prestige project for FX, lower ratings put any series in danger of being cancelled. The fourth season of this Noah Hawley-created show saw a big drop so will the numbers improve? Will Fargo be cancelled or renewed for season six? Stay tuned.

An anthology drama series, the fifth season of the Fargo TV show stars Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, Joe Keery, Jennifer Jason Leigh, David Rysdahl, Lamorne Morris, Sam Spruell, Richa Moorjani, and Dave Foley. The story begins in 2019 and is set in Minnesota and North Dakota. After an unexpected series of events lands Dorothy ‘Dot’ Lyon (Temple) in hot water with the authorities, this seemingly typical Midwestern housewife is suddenly plunged back into a life she thought she had left behind. North Dakota Sheriff “Roy Tillman” (Hamm) has been searching for Dot for a long time. A rancher, preacher and a constitutional lawman, Roy believes that he is the law and therefore is above the law. At his side is his loyal but feckless son, “Gator” (Keery), who is desperate to prove himself to his larger-than-life father. He’s also hopeless. So, when it comes to hunting Dot, Roy enlists “Ole Munch” (Spruell), a shadowy drifter of mysterious origin. With her deepest secrets beginning to unravel, Dot attempts to shield her family from her past, but her doting, well-meaning husband “Wayne” (Rysdahl) keeps running to his mother, Lorraine Lyon (Leigh), for help. CEO of the largest Debt Collection Agency in the country, the “Queen of Debt” is unimpressed with her son’s choice in a wife and spares no opportunity to voice her disapproval. However, when Dot’s unusual behavior catches the attention of Minnesota Police Deputy Indira Olmstead (Moorjani) and North Dakota Deputy Witt Farr (Morris), Lorraine appoints her in-house counsel and primary advisor, Danish Graves (Foley) to aid her daughter-in-law. After all, family is family. But Dot has an uncanny knack for survival. And with her back to the wall, she’s about to show why one should never provoke a mother Lyon.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season four of Fargo on FX averaged a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 797,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



