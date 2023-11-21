Fargo: Season Five Viewer Votes

Sheriff Roy Tillman believes he’s above the law in the fifth season of the Fargo TV show on FX. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Fargo is cancelled or renewed for season six. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fifth season episodes of Fargo here.

An FX anthology drama series, the fifth season of the Fargo TV show stars Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, Joe Keery, Jennifer Jason Leigh, David Rysdahl, Lamorne Morris, Sam Spruell, Richa Moorjani, and Dave Foley. The story begins in 2019 and is set in Minnesota and North Dakota. After an unexpected series of events lands Dorothy ‘Dot’ Lyon (Temple) in hot water with the authorities, this seemingly typical Midwestern housewife is suddenly plunged back into a life she thought she had left behind. North Dakota Sheriff “Roy Tillman” (Hamm) has been searching for Dot for a long time. A rancher, preacher and a constitutional lawman, Roy believes that he is the law and therefore is above the law. At his side is his loyal but feckless son, “Gator” (Keery), who is desperate to prove himself to his larger-than-life father. He’s also hopeless. So, when it comes to hunting Dot, Roy enlists “Ole Munch” (Spruell), a shadowy drifter of mysterious origin. With her deepest secrets beginning to unravel, Dot attempts to shield her family from her past, but her doting, well-meaning husband “Wayne” (Rysdahl) keeps running to his mother, Lorraine Lyon (Leigh), for help. CEO of the largest Debt Collection Agency in the country, the “Queen of Debt” is unimpressed with her son’s choice in a wife and spares no opportunity to voice her disapproval. However, when Dot’s unusual behavior catches the attention of Minnesota Police Deputy Indira Olmstead (Moorjani) and North Dakota Deputy Witt Farr (Morris), Lorraine appoints her in-house counsel and primary advisor, Danish Graves (Foley) to aid her daughter-in-law. Afterall, family is family. But Dot has an uncanny knack for survival. And with her back to the wall, she’s about to show why one should never provoke a mother Lyon.





