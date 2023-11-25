Fargo: Season Six — Has the FX Anthology Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

After three years, this anthology series is back. Has the Fargo TV show been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season on FX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Fargo, season six. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

An anthology drama series airing on the FX cable channel, the fifth season of the Fargo TV show stars Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, Joe Keery, Jennifer Jason Leigh, David Rysdahl, Lamorne Morris, Sam Spruell, Richa Moorjani, and Dave Foley. The story begins in 2019 and is set in Minnesota and North Dakota. After an unexpected series of events lands Dorothy ‘Dot’ Lyon (Temple) in hot water with the authorities, this seemingly typical Midwestern housewife is suddenly plunged back into a life she thought she had left behind. North Dakota Sheriff “Roy Tillman” (Hamm) has been searching for Dot for a long time. A rancher, preacher, and a constitutional lawman, Roy believes that he is the law and, therefore, is above the law. At his side is his loyal but feckless son, “Gator” (Keery), who is desperate to prove himself to his larger-than-life father. He’s also hopeless. So, when it comes to hunting Dot, Roy enlists “Ole Munch” (Spruell), a shadowy drifter of mysterious origin. With her deepest secrets beginning to unravel, Dot attempts to shield her family from her past, but her doting, well-meaning husband “Wayne” (Rysdahl) keeps running to his mother, Lorraine Lyon (Leigh), for help. CEO of the largest Debt Collection Agency in the country, the “Queen of Debt” is unimpressed with her son’s choice in a wife and spares no opportunity to voice her disapproval. However, when Dot’s unusual behavior catches the attention of Minnesota Police Deputy Indira Olmstead (Moorjani) and North Dakota Deputy Witt Farr (Morris), Lorraine appoints her in-house counsel and primary advisor, Danish Graves (Foley) to aid her daughter-in-law. After all, family is family. But Dot has an uncanny knack for survival. And with her back to the wall, she’s about to show why one should never provoke a mother Lyon.





Season Five Ratings

The fifth season of Fargo averages a 0.00 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 0.00 million viewers. Compared to season four, that's down by 0% in the demo and down by 0% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of November 25, 2023, Fargo has not been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FX cancel or renew Fargo for season six? This show appears to be a prestige project for FX, not unlike American Horror Story. As long as series creator Noah Hawley wants to make new seasons of this anthology, I think the show will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Fargo cancellation or renewal news.



