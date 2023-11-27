Fargo: Season Six? FX Series Creator Excited to Make Additional Seasons

Fargo is currently airing its fifth season on FX, but the man behind the series sees no end in sight for the anthology drama. Noah Hawley spoke about the series’ future at the season five premiere.

Starring Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris, Sam Spruell, David Rysdahl, Jessica Pohly, Nick Gomez, and Dave Foley, the current season of the series is set in 2019. It follows a North Dakota sheriff (Hamm) on his search for a woman.

Hawley said the following about the future of Fargo, per Deadline:

“I mean, who are we kidding?” I’d be lying if I said this is not the most fun I have in my year making this show. I haven’t run out of ways to tell these stories. Why wouldn’t I keep going?”

Executive producer Steve Stark teased what fans could see next in future seasons. He said, “We’ve covered every decade except the ’60s and the ’90s. So maybe the 60s and 90s.”

Hawley also teased the 80s as a possibility.

FX has not officially renewed the series, which is likely due to its continued popularity.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Fargo? Do you want to see season six and beyond of the anthology series?